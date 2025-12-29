Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Flames – 12/29/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (20-18-1) at FLAMES (16-18-4)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Status report

Boston changed forward lines in practice on Sunday, moving Steeves from the fourth to the first line, and Khusnutdinov up a line to re-unite with Minten and Pastrnak, who drops from the first line. … Aspirot is a game-time decision after skating Monday alongside Hampus Lindholm, one day being a full participant in practice for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 11. If he isn’t ready, Kolyachonok, a defenseman, likely will take his spot. … Jokiharju, a defenseman who has been out since Nov. 28, also practiced on Sunday but there is no timeline for his return.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Beecher replaced Kirkland, a forward at practice and could play his former team for the first time since the Flames claimed him off waivers from the Bruins on Nov. 18.

Latest for THW: