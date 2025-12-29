Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Kraken – 12/29/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (15-19-3) at KRAKEN (16-14-6)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren — Marco Rossi — Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Jake DeBrusk, David Kampf
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
DeBrusk, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since signing a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canucks on July 1, 2024.
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate after a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
