Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Kraken – 12/29/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (15-19-3) at KRAKEN (16-14-6)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren — Marco Rossi — Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Jake DeBrusk, David Kampf

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

DeBrusk, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since signing a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canucks on July 1, 2024.

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Jani Nyman

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate after a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

