Projected Lineups for Wild vs Golden Knights – 12/29/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, SCRIPPS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartman– Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

The Wild shuffled their lines at the morning skate. Yurov joins Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line; Hinostrova and Hartman join Tarasenko on the third line and Trenin moves to right wing on the fourth line.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 6-5 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday…. Eichel remains day to day but has not been ruled out to return against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

