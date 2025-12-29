Projected Lineups for Wild vs Golden Knights – 12/29/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (23-10-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-8-11)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, SCRIPPS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartman– Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
The Wild shuffled their lines at the morning skate. Yurov joins Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line; Hinostrova and Hartman join Tarasenko on the third line and Trenin moves to right wing on the fourth line.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 28, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Wild vs Jets – 12/27/25
- Dear Santa: Minnesota Wild’s 2025-26 Wish List
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Branden Bowman
Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 6-5 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday…. Eichel remains day to day but has not been ruled out to return against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Eichel, January Curse and More
- NHL Morning Recap – December 28, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 12/27/25