Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Ducks – 12/29/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (18-17-3) at DUCKS (21-15-2)
10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Mikael Granlund
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ryan Strome
Injured: Frank Vatrano (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness)
Status report
Vatrano will not play after the forward slid head-first into the side boards early in the third period of a 6-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The full extent of the injury could be diagnosed later Monday, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. … Nesterenko will enter the lineup after being scratched for 13 straight games. … Mintyukov will play for Gudas on defense after being scratched against the Kings.
