Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Ducks – 12/29/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (18-17-3) at DUCKS (21-15-2)

10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Mikael Granlund

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness)

Status report

Vatrano will not play after the forward slid head-first into the side boards early in the third period of a 6-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The full extent of the injury could be diagnosed later Monday, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. … Nesterenko will enter the lineup after being scratched for 13 straight games. … Mintyukov will play for Gudas on defense after being scratched against the Kings.

Latest for THW: