Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kings – 12/27/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (21-14-2) at KINGS (15-12-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Ian Moore — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: None
Status report
Carlsson will play after missing a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Granlund will play after getting stitches for a cut to the mouth sustained during the Ducks’ morning skate Saturday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Status report
Kuemper, a goalie, returned to practice Saturday but will miss his fifth straight game.
