Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kings – 12/27/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (21-14-2) at KINGS (15-12-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Ian Moore — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: None

Status report

Carlsson will play after missing a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Granlund will play after getting stitches for a cut to the mouth sustained during the Ducks’ morning skate Saturday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)

Status report

Kuemper, a goalie, returned to practice Saturday but will miss his fifth straight game.

