Kraken Survive Kings’ Push For 3-2 Win

For the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams before the holiday break, the Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken inside Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

36 saves from goaltender Joey Daccord, and a couple of lucky bounces, were enough for the Kraken to withstand the attempted comeback by the Kings and get the job done, defeating the Kings 3-2 in a Pacific Division battle.

Game Recap

When two of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL duel it out, it’s no surprise that it took a while for the scoreboard to be lit.

Just over a minute into the second period on a power play that continued from the first, the Kraken drew first blood. Jordan Eberle was left all alone in front of the crease, beating Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley with a perfect shot high glove side, for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

The Kraken were given a gift later on in the second when a fluttering Frederick Gaudreau shot that deflected off of Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin, fooled Copley. The 33-year-old goaltender, who hadn’t started an NHL game in over two years, tried to glove down a fluttering puck that ended up finding its way through his legs.

Weird goals continued for the Kraken in the second. Ben Meyers tried to feed Gaudreau cross ice on a 2-on-1 that ended up hitting a diving Mikey Anderson before ending up in the back of the net. The Kraken led 3-0.

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle and LA Kings right wing Joel Armia battle for the puck (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

A response from the Kings was needed, and it was given seconds after Meyers’ goal. Anze Kopitar forced a turnover deep in the Kraken zone that saw Joshua Mahura give the puck up to Kevin Fiala. Fiala, working his way to the front of the net, finally beat Daccord on a backhand to give the Kings some life late in the second.

At 8:45 into the third period, the Kings found themselves within one goal. Andrei Kuzmenko, for his second goal in as many games, drove wide into the zone all the way behind the goal before beating Daccord to the far post for the wrap-around.

The Kings kept it pushing throughout the third period, but couldn’t manage the tying goal. The Kraken held on to extend their winning streak to three games.

Right after the holiday break, the Kings are back at it at home against the Anaheim Ducks, while the Kraken get an extra day before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28.