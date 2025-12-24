Torrent Rally for 2-1 Win Over Victoire

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, the Seattle Torrent hosted the Montreal Victoire for their first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Montreal took an early lead, but the Torrent came back to win 2-1.

Game Recap

With a minute and change left in the first period, the Victoire gained control of the puck in Seattle’s zone. Marie-Philip Poulin skated it into Montreal’s zone and dished a pass to Laura Stacey. She centered the puck and sent it down to Abby Roque who was in the faceoff circle. With a slap shot, she put the Victoire on the board first.

Just three minutes into the second frame, Julia Gosling skated up to the net and took a shot. Ann-Renee Desbiens made the save, but Alex Carpenter was in front to collect the rebound. Her shot hit the corner of the net and went in to even the score.

Julia Gosling, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

Three minutes into the third, Poulin had the puck on her stick in the Torrent’s zone. As she tried to backhand it, Hilary Knight skated up and stole the puck from Poulin. She sent a backhand pass of her own to Gosling. She took a shot, which bounced off Desbiens’ pad and off the crossbar, into the net. Although the goal was reviewed, the call on the ice stated the goal was good.

Although Montreal outshot Seattle 38-23, it was the Torrent who came out on top in this game.

Next Up

The Victoire will be back on Saturday, Dec. 27 when they host the Toronto Sceptres. The Torrent will take on the New York Sirens on Sunday, Dec. 28 in Dallas, Texas for a Takeover Tour stop.

The season series will continue in Montreal on March 19.