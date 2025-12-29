Canucks News & Rumours: DeBrusk, Lankinen, Sherwood & Foote

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks face a test of depth, resilience, and patience against the Seattle Kraken. The last-place team comes in with a surprising lineup twist: top-six winger Jake DeBrusk is expected to be a healthy scratch. Head coach Adam Foote cited a crowded forward group—thanks to returning players and the recent Quinn Hughes trade—as the reason for the move. DeBrusk, who scored a career-high 28 goals last season, has struggled this year, scoring just nine goals, only one at even strength.

“It will be good for him,” Foote said, noting that a brief pause might help DeBrusk reset mentally and physically. Vancouver is also welcoming back key pieces, including Aatu Raty, Nils Hoglander, and Elias Pettersson, hoping the blend of experience and youthful energy can snap a two-game skid.

The Kraken, on the other hand, are riding a four-game winning streak, buoyed by the scoring of Eeli Tolvanen, Chandler Stephenson, and captain Jordan Eberle. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer has been sharp in net, stopping 31 shots in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Kraken now sit just a point outside a wild-card playoff spot.

Item One: The Canucks Forward Shuffle Puts DeBrusk Out

Vancouver’s forward lines have been a moving target over the past few weeks. Pettersson returned Saturday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, and Raty and Hoglander will join him Monday. Meanwhile, the debut of Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and defenseman Zeev Buium has added unexpected depth. For a team looking for consistency, that depth is both a blessing and a challenge.

Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

DeBrusk being a healthy scratch speaks volumes about the balancing act Foote faces: how to get top talent back on track while giving younger players a chance to show they belong. Rossi and Ohgren will need to seize their opportunities, while Pettersson and the veterans aim to lead the charge. The Canucks will need Pettersson to step up against a Kraken team riding confidence and momentum.

Item Two: Kevin Lankinen to Start in Seattle

In the net, the spotlight falls on Kevin Lankinen, who will get just his second start in eight games on Monday. The 30-year-old has been overshadowed by Thatcher Demko’s strong play this season, but this matchup gives Lankinen a chance to shake off the holiday break and reestablish himself.

Lankinen carries a 5-10-3 record, a 3.51 goals-against average, and an .880 save percentage. Seattle will play the second half of a back-to-back, giving the Canucks a potential edge if Lankinen can settle in early. It’s a game that could shape his role over the next stretch if Vancouver hopes to find any consistency in a season of surprises.

Item Three: Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver’s Physical Force

While some players chase points, Kiefer Sherwood has made Vancouver’s physical edge his calling card. He leads the NHL with 631 hits since the start of the 2024–25 season, well ahead of second-place Will Cuylle. His 11-hit performance against Philadelphia on December 22 reinforced that he sets the tone in every game, wearing down opponents and energizing his teammates.

Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But Sherwood isn’t only a bruiser—he can score too. On December 19, he netted his third hat trick since joining Vancouver. Remarkably, Sherwood managed it in just 112 games with the Canucks, second-fastest in franchise history behind Alexander Mogilny. His combination of grit, timing, and scoring touch makes him a unique weapon, a player who can swing a game physically or offensively.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Monday’s game in Seattle is more than a midseason matchup—it’s a gauge of where the Canucks are after a chaotic few weeks. Can DeBrusk reset and regain his scoring touch? Will Lankinen rise to the challenge in net? Can the shuffle of forwards, bolstered by Pettersson, Raty, Hoglander, and the newly acquired rookies, translate into a spark for a team that has struggled for consistency?

One thing is clear: the Canucks have talent, depth, and physicality, but they need cohesion. The next few games, starting with the Kraken, will show whether the pieces can finally click—or whether this season remains a work in progress.