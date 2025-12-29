Kraken Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Marchment Trade, Injuries and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Seattle Kraken for the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4.

Selling at the Freeze: The Mason Marchment Trade

The biggest news shaking up the roster is general manager Jason Botterill’s decision to trade forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets just before the holiday roster freeze. In return, Seattle acquired a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. This move signals a potential “re-tooling” phase, as the team prioritizes future assets over retaining pending free agents.

The Injury Bug Bites Hard

The Kraken are navigating a difficult stretch with key players out of the lineup. The infirmary list is significant:

Brandon Montour is out for approximately four weeks with a hand injury.

Matt Murray was put on injured reserve (lower body) and is expected to be out until at least Jan. 5.

Jaden Schwartz remains on injured reserve (lower body) but may return as soon as Jan. 1.

Lineup Shuffles & The Search for Consistency

Due to the Marchment trade and mounting injuries, Head Coach Lane Lambert has been forced to shuffle the lines. Eeli Tolvanen has been promoted to the top line to play alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. The team is currently hovering around the .500 mark (16-14-6 record) and trying to find traction in the Pacific Division playoff race. They recently snapped a four-game losing streak with a morale-boosting win over San Jose before the break.

Kraken Schedule Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Date Day Time (PT) Opponent Venue Notes Dec. 29 Monday 7:00 PM vs. Vancouver Canucks Climate Pledge Arena Second half of a back-to-back Jan. 1 Thursday 7:00 PM vs. Nashville Predators Climate Pledge Arena New Year’s Day Game Jan. 2 Friday 7:30 PM at Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena Back-to-back set

