Bruins Were Opportunistic in 6-2 Victory Over Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers (20-15-6) hosted the Boston Bruins (21-18-2) in a New Year’s Eve tilt. Edmonton won their previous meeting 3-1 on Dec. 18 in Boston. However, the Bruins enacted their revenge as they cruised to a 6-2 victory to snap their six-game losing streak. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Bruins opened the scoring on the power play after goaltender Connor Ingram took a rare delay of game penalty, playing the puck outside the trapezoid. Charlie McAvoy’s point shot went off the end boards, and David Pastrnak shovelled the rebound from behind the net, off Ingram and in. Then, Boston made it 2-0 with 1:47 left in the first period. Viktor Arvidsson found Casey Mittelstadt, and he ripped a shot short-side for his ninth goal of the season.

However, with 40 seconds remaining in the opening frame, the Oilers got on the board. Connor McDavid dangled around the Bruins’ defenders and found Zach Hyman with the backhand feed, who one-timed the puck past goaltender Jeremy Swayman for his 12th of the season. The visitors took that lead into the intermission, with Edmonton holding a 15-12 shot advantage.

Related: Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Oilers – 12/31/25

The Bruins restored their two-goal lead 7:05 into the second period. Hampus Lindholm’s wrister from distance beat Ingram clean off Arvidsson’s screen in front. Then, Boston added another one late in the middle frame. On an odd-man rush, Pastrnak toe-dragged around the sliding defender, and Jonathan Aspirot pounced on the loose puck and buried it. The road team took that 4-1 lead into the second intermission, with Edmonton holding a 10-9 shot advantage in the period, and 25-21 overall.

The Bruins continued to dominate as they made it 5-1 4:20 into the third period courtesy of Elias Lindholm. The Bruins barely stayed onside, and Alex Steeves passed to Morgan Geekie, who found Lindholm, and his shot trickled past Ingram.

Boston Bruins left winger Viktor Arvidsson celebrates a goal in front of Edmonton Oilers goalie Connor Ingram (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

But Edmonton responded 7:22 into the final frame. Jack Roslovic’s sneaky shot from the left faceoff circle fooled Swayman for his 12th of the campaign.

Then, Pastrnak extended the lead with his second goal of the game and third point. Fraser Minten set up Pastrnak on a tee, and he ripped the one-timer home. Swayman was excellent, stopping 34 of 36 shots for a .944 save percentage (SV%). Meanwhile, Ingram not so much, stopping 23 of 29 shots for a .793 SV%.

The Oilers play the middle game of their three-game homestand in a Saturday matinée (Jan. 3) against the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, the Bruins continue their five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks the same day. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.