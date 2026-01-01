Flames Dominant on New Year’s Eve With 5-1 Win Over the Flyers

On New Year’s Eve, the Calgary Flames hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Saddledome for their last games of 2025.

This was the second and final time these two interconference opponents would meet this season, with the Flames winning the first matchup 2-1 back in early November. Both teams came into Wednesday night’s matchup on fire, with the Flyers winning three of their last four games and the Flames winning four of five.

Game Recap

It was a slow start, with the first shot of the game being recorded over seven minutes into the first period. But Mikael Backlund scored his 10th of the season, opening the scoring for the Flames on a one-timer after trailing the rush, just over 13 minutes into the game.

Backlund’s goal was the lone mark of the first period, with these two teams only combining for seven shots on goal through the first 20 minutes.

Things opened up in the second period, and it started with Jonathan Huberdeau scoring his eighth of the season on a seeing-eye shot that he feathered through plenty of traffic. This extended the Flames’ lead to two, three minutes into the second frame.

The Flyers finally got on the board a minute before the halfway point of the game, when Travis Konecny got his 13th of the season by whacking home a rebound after a wild scramble in front of the Flames’ net.

However, the Flames would respond four minutes later, with the first of two back-to-back power-play goals. Rasmus Andersson scored the first, ripping a one-timer through the Flyers’ goaltender Samuel Ersson.

With just over two minutes to play in the second, Yegor Sharangovich scored their second power-play goal of the game after a loose puck off a rebound ended up on his stick, and his eighth of the season finished off a flurry of chances for the Flames on that man advantage.

This goal gave the Flames a 4-1 lead, which they carried into the second intermission and then extended in the third. With just over 10 minutes left to play, Connor Zary scored his sixth of the season after Ryan Lomberg made a great play, forcing a turnover on the forecheck and picking up the only assist on the play.

From here, the Flames went on to close out the 5-1 win, with Dustin Wolf and the Flames holding the Flyers to one goal on 26 shots and scoring five on 25.

Both teams get a couple of days off after the New Year, but they will be back in action on Hockey Night in Canada: the Flames host the Nashville Predators at home, and the Flyers are on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.