MacKinnon and Nichushkin Have Big Nights as Avalanche Cruise Past Blues

Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko, and Cale Makar will be teammates on Team Canada when the Olympics start. However, that was not the case on New Year’s Eve. The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues met on the eve of the New Year, pitting the future teammates against each other once again. Let’s jump into the recap and see how things played out in Denver.

First Period

The Avs started fast and did not stop. One minute into the game, Valeri Nichushkin scored his ninth of the season for the early lead. Just 2:13 later, Nathan MacKinnon scored his 400th-career goal, sending Avs fans into a frenzy at Ball Arena. MacKinnon’s latest milestone comes as he continues to climb the ranks of the team’s all-time goals list.

400 FOR NATHAN MACKINNON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iC1sOzPYa1 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 1, 2026

The Avalanche were not done, however. In fact, Nichushkin and MacKinnon were not done. Both would score another goal just a little over a minute apart to extend the lead to 4-0 just 4:39 into the game.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin celebrates with the bench (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

The Avalanche took the 4-0 lead into the first intermission, outshooting the Blues 20-4.

2nd Period

The second period did not have nearly as much scoring. However, the Avalanche extended their lead when Brock Nelson scored on a power play at 9:41. MacKinnon picked up an assist, extending his point count to three for the game.

The Avs outshot the Blues in the middle frame, 14-3.

3rd Period

The Blues broke the shutout bid with 5:28 left in the period. Dalibor Dvorsky’s shot from the far side found its way past Mackenzie Blackwood, whose view of the shot may have been obstructed by the players in front of him.

Colorado would get the goal right back, with Nichushkin tucking the puck in to complete the hat trick. Furthermore, MacKinnon recorded another assist, giving him his 70th point in his 39th game.

In: Nichushkin scoring his third of the night.



Out: Hats 🧢 pic.twitter.com/JXmb0bjPBw — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 1, 2026

The game ended 6-1. The Avalanche outshot the Blues in the final period, 9-6. They also outshot them for the game, 43-13.

What’s Next?

The Avalanche hit the road for a three-game road trip, starting Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blues, meanwhile, head home for a Friday afternoon tilt with the Vegas Golden Knights.