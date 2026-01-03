Projected Lineups for Jets vs Senators – 01/03/26

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (15-20-4) at SENATORS (19-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter

Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke — Vladislav Namestnikov — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: None

Status report

Jets coach Scott Arniel made changes to the second, third and fourth lines during their morning skate Saturday; Koepke will come in for Nyquist, a forward, on the fourth line. … Miller will come in for Schenn on the third defense pair.

Senators projected lineup

Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Merilainen will make his third consecutive start with No. 1 goalie Ullmark remaining away from the team for personal reasons. … Coach Travis Green made changes to each forward line at the Senators morning skate except the Amadio-Pinto-Giroux combination. … Matinpalo, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.

