Projected Lineups for Jets vs Senators – 01/03/26

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-20-4) at SENATORS (19-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter
Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Vladislav Namestnikov — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: None
Status report
Jets coach Scott Arniel made changes to the second, third and fourth lines during their morning skate Saturday; Koepke will come in for Nyquist, a forward, on the fourth line. … Miller will come in for Schenn on the third defense pair.
Senators projected lineup
Ridly Greig — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Merilainen will make his third consecutive start with No. 1 goalie Ullmark remaining away from the team for personal reasons. … Coach Travis Green made changes to each forward line at the Senators morning skate except the Amadio-Pinto-Giroux combination. … Matinpalo, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.
