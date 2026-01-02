Jets’ Connor & Hellebuyck Named To U.S. 2026 Olympic Roster

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been selected to the U.S. 2026 Olympic roster.

Connor, who hails from Shelby Township, Michigan, has 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points in 38 games this season and 628-career points. The right winger was given only a very small role on the U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off team last year, and will look to capture a bigger role this February in Italy.

Hellebuyck, from Commerce, Michigan and the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, has a 9-10-3 record, 2.51 goals against average, and .907 save percentage this season. He missed three weeks after an arthroscopic knee procedure, but is still the favourite to be his country’s starter as he was at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

On Wednesday, Jets’ defenceman Josh Morrissey was named to Canada’s roster, but forward Mark Scheifele was left off. In June, Jets’ forward Nino Niederreiter was named as one of the first six players to Switzerland’s roster.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place from Feb. 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The men’s ice hockey tournament will be staged in Milan. It is the first time since 2014 NHL players are participating.