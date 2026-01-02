Oilers’ 3 Stars for December 2025

The Edmonton Oilers had a mediocre first two months, but they were better in December. They finished the month with a 9-5-1 record for 19 points. They hold a 20-15-6 overall record for 46 points, despite not winning three straight games yet this season. 2025 concluded with the Oilers leading the Pacific Division, after beginning the month in sixth place.

The Oilers are still looking for consistency, and the bottom six continues to struggle. The top guys have led the way, so with that said, here are the Oilers’ three stars for December.

Third Star: Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl continues to produce, despite going eight consecutive games without a goal this month. However, during his eight-game goalless drought, he racked up 15 assists. He broke his goalless drought with a hat trick against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 23. The German superstar finished the month with five goals and 26 points in 15 games. Fifteen of his points came on the power play.

Related: Edmonton Oilers’ 3 Stars for November

He had three pointless games this month, but also had eight multipoint games, including two three-point games and two four-point outings. While the top line has remained intact, Draisaitl has had different wingers rotating with him and Vasily Podkolzin, including Matt Savoie, Andrew Mangiapane, and Jack Roslovic. He has been tasked with elevating other players and developing chemistry with different combinations to provide a spark and get other guys going.

This wasn’t his most dominant month, but he was still producing at an elite rate. However, he has somewhat struggled defensively since returning from the Christmas break, turning the puck over frequently. Every player goes through stretches where they aren’t feeling it, but even when Draisaitl isn’t on his A game, he still finds ways to get on the scoresheet and contribute, which is what elite players do.

Second Star: Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman returned from his significant wrist injury on Nov. 15 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and has been a point-per-game player, registering 12 goals and 22 points in 22 games this season. He really took off in December, scoring 11 goals and registering 18 points in 15 games. He only went pointless in three games, and is currently on a six-game point streak to conclude the month.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman takes a shot past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The Toronto native had four multipoint games, including a hat trick on Dec. 11 against the Detroit Red Wings. The 33-year-old winger was in the conversation to make Team Canada’s Olympic roster, but unfortunately, he didn’t make the cut.

“I’m super proud of being able to come back and to be able to contribute and help our team. It was a huge honour to be at the Team Canada camp. I’m disappointed I’m not on it, but at the same time, I’m very proud of coming back from an injury and being in the mix,” Hyman stated after Canada’s roster announcement on New Year’s Eve. Despite not making the team, it’s safe to say Hyman is playing at the same level he was before the injury, and that’s a great sign for this group.

First Star: Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid was undoubtedly Edmonton’s best player in December, and it wasn’t close. The Oilers’ captain finished the month with 13 goals and 34 points in 15 games. He ended the month on a 14-game point streak, with his only pointless outing occurring on Dec. 2, a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

He had nine multipoint games, including two three-point games, three four-point games, and one five-point performance in December. Not only was he producing at an electric pace, but he was flying and creating highlight-reel plays. On New Year’s Eve against the Boston Bruins, he dangled around the defenders before finding Hyman for the one-timer into a gaping cage. He was on another level.

McDavid had a historic December, registering the most points by any NHL player in a single calendar month, since Mario Lemieux registered 34 points in 14 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in Dec. 1995.

The generational superstar is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for league scoring with 70 points in 41 games. The best player in the world has found his groove and helped propel his team up the standings and into the division lead.

Do you agree with these stars? Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.