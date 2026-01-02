Seattle Kraken’s 3 Stars of December

Although the Seattle Kraken began the 2025-26 season on a hot streak, that all changed in December. They went on two losing streaks and ended the month with a final record of 5-7-1. They picked up a total of 11 points out of a possible 26 points.

The Kraken also traded forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets right before the holiday trade freeze. In exchange, the Kraken received a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Although they didn’t receive any current players, they picked up some decent draft capital that they can use as leverage for future trades or to pick up some great future players.

Although the Kraken had a poor December compared to other months, they did have several players who pulled their weight more than others. Let’s look at who the three stars of December are.

Third Star: Jacob Melanson

The young rookie, Jacob Melanson, was only called up to the Kraken earlier in December, but he has already made an impact with the team. He made his NHL debut last season in March against the Nashville Predators. On Dec. 14, he made his season debut. He only had 12 shifts and played a total of 7:47.

He has played eight games so far this season, and in his last game of the month on Dec. 29, he recorded his first assist. Seconds ticked down in the first period, and Joey Daccord passed the puck around the boards. Melanson picked it up in the neutral zone and skated it into the Vancouver Canucks’ zone with speed. He got up to the net and passed it to Ryan Winterton across from him. Winterton gave the Kraken the lead with his goal.

The Kraken have had several forwards out with injury. Now that Jared McCann is back and Jaden Schwartz is getting closer to a return, the players who have been called up might have to get sent back down to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team. Although the Kraken just sent Jani Nyman down to the AHL, who has been with the team since the beginning of the season, they decided to keep Melanson up with them. That seems to prove he is doing something right in his first eight games this season.

Second Star: Chandler Stephenson

The second star of December goes to Chandler Stephenson. He is just under the leading scorer with 12 points of his own for the month. Considering he has 24 points for the entire season so far, he recorded half of his points in December.

He recorded his career-best point streak, recording nine points in eight games. Not only did he record the best point streak of his career, but he also recorded the fourth-longest point streak in Kraken history. Stephenson etched his name into franchise history in the month of December, and that is something to be celebrated.

Stephenson recorded two multi-point games in December, one on Dec. 20 and one on Dec. 28. Unfortunately, after he recorded his multi-point games, his point streak ended. Regardless, he had a killer month in December. Let’s see if he can keep it up in January.

First Star: Eeli Tolvanen

For the second month in a row, the first star of the month for the Kraken is forward Eeli Tolvanen. In the Kraken’s three stars for November, Jaden Schwartz just went on injured reserve (IR), and I stated that Tolvanen will need to step up in his absence. Well, he definitely did just that.

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tolvanen recorded the most points of any player on the Kraken for this month, recording 14 points via four goals and 10 assists. Throughout the duration of the month, he has played in the top six since both Schwartz and Jared McCann were out with an injury. He recorded the highest point streak in his career, with 10 points in six games. Unfortunately, this streak ended in the last game of the month when he failed to record a point on Dec. 29.

Tolvanen was a huge help in the Kraken’s four-game win streak towards the end of the month, recording three points alone against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28.

Even though McCann has returned to the lineup for the past two games, the Kraken coaching staff has kept him in the bottom six and has left Tolvanen in the top six. This has clearly been a good decision on their part, especially with how Tolvanen has been playing since.

Tolvanen was even recognized by the NHL, as he was named the second star of the week for the week of Dec. 29.

He had two strong months; let’s see if Tolvanen can earn the honor of the first star again in January.

Kraken Start the New Year at Home

The Kraken played their first game of 2026 on New Year’s Day when they hosted the Nashville Predators. They are not getting eased into January, as they will play the Canucks the next day on Jan. 2.

Seattle has their biggest month of the 2025-26 season with 17 games in January. This includes three sets of back-to-backs and a four-game West Coast road trip. The forward group was the strongest for Seattle in December; let’s hope they can keep the scoring strength up for their most challenging month of the 2025-26 season.