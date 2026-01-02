4 Snubs From the Team Canada’s Olympic Roster

Yesterday, Team Canada finally revealed its 25-man roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The announcement came during a press conference, complete with a slideshow that unveiled each player one at a time. As soon as it wrapped up, the reaction was pretty immediate. And honestly, that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Any time a best-on-best roster is announced, there are going to be questions. This one was no different. There were a few names missing that stood out right away and left fans wondering how certain decisions were made. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the more notable snubs from Canada’s Olympic roster.

Connor Bedard – Forward

Leaving Connor Bedard off this roster is a questionable decision, and it’s one that’s going to be debated for a long time. Before his shoulder injury on Dec. 12, Bedard had 44 points in 31 games with the Chicago Blackhawks. That put him seventh among Canadian players in scoring and had him on pace for a 100-point season.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Doug Armstrong made it clear the decision wasn’t about the injury, but more about fit and roles. Canada leaned toward experience, defensive responsibility, and physical presence, which opened the door for players like Bo Horvat, Nick Suzuki and Tom Wilson. The downside of that approach is obvious. It leaves no room for one of the most dynamic offensive talents in the league. Canada is clearly prioritizing veteran trust, but it’s still hard to justify leaving a player like Bedard at home.

Sam Bennett – Forward

Sam Bennett felt like a sure thing. He is coming off a Conn Smythe Trophy and back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers, his omission caught a lot of people off guard. He checks so many of the boxes Canada usually values in international play. He’s physical, he competes, and his game seems to elevate when the pressure is highest.

This season, Bennett has 29 points in 39 games and has played a major role in keeping Florida afloat without both Matthew Tkachuk or Aleksander Barkov. On top of that, he was a key contributor to Canada’s gold medal run at the 2025 4-Nations Face-Off. He scored the game-tying goal in the final against the United States and fit perfectly into a grinding, matchup-style role. If a forward goes down between now and Milan, it wouldn’t be shocking at all if Bennett is the first call.

Jakob Chychrun – Defence

Jakob Chychrun missing out is another tough one to explain. At some point, production has to matter, especially in a best-on-best setting. Chychrun has been one of the most productive defencemen in the NHL this season with the Washington Capitals. He leads all blue liners in goals with 15 and sits near the top in points with 30 through 40 games. That’s not just good. That’s elite.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Canada appears comfortable sticking with the same defensive group that won gold at the 2025 4-Nations Face-Off, and there’s logic in trusting what worked before. Still, leaving a 27-year-old defenceman in his prime, who is producing at this level, off the roster is a bold decision.

MacKenzie Blackwood – Goalie

If there’s one roster decision that’s hardest to wrap your head around, it’s MacKenzie Blackwood being left off the roster. Since being traded to the Colorado Avalanche, he’s been playing some of the best hockey of his career. He currently leads all Canadian goaltenders with a .924 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average.

Instead, Canada opted for Jordan Binnington, Logan Thompson, and Darcy Kuemper, leaning on experience and familiarity. That makes sense to a point. But in short tournaments, the hot goalie often has a bigger impact than a goalie with a experience. Blackwood is 13-1-1 and has shown he can handle pressure on a contending team. Leaving him at home feels like a real risk.

The list of snubs doesn’t end there. There are honourable mentions like Matthew Schaefer, Mark Scheifele, and younger forwards such as Seth Jarvis or Morgan Geekie. Some have even pointed to Zach Hyman or John Tavares. Realistically, there were only a few forward spots that were truly interchangeable and maybe one or two on defence. In goal, though, it’s hard to find a scenario where Blackwood shouldn’t have made it over at least one of the three goaltenders selected.

Putting together an Olympic roster is never easy, and criticism comes with the territory. Still, for a best-on-best tournament that’s more about pace, skill, than grinding physical play, there were some decisions that feel questionable. And, they left a lot of high-end talent, who will now watching from home barring an injury.