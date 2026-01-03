Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Islanders – 01/03/26

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Troy Stecher

Jake McCabe — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Matt Benning

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Status report

Nylander did not make the trip; the forward will miss his fourth straight game. … Benning will make his Maple Leafs debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Quillan, a forward, also was recalled Tuesday but is not expected to play.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonathan Drouin — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Scott Mayfield — Cole McWard

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Sorokin was activated off injured reserve Saturday, but will not start; he returned to practice Friday after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Goalie Marcus Hogberg was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. … McWard was recalled from Bridgeport. … Horvat will not play after leaving in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday; the center skated on his own Saturday, but there’s no timetable for his return.

