Oilers Should Have Kept Troy Stecher

Fewer teams have been busier this season in changing up their team than the Edmonton Oilers. Trades, call-ups, and waiver claims have been the name of the game, and it has propelled the Oilers’ season after another slow start. However, there’s one move in particular that they may look back on and regret more and more as the season plays out. It comes in the form of Troy Stecher and his sudden exit earlier this season.

Stecher started the 2025-26 season with Edmonton, appearing in six games as he battled for a permanent spot in the lineup. Amid some team struggles and the need to activate Zach Hyman off injured reserve in mid-November, he was placed on waivers. The Toronto Maple Leafs wasted no time in scooping him up, as they were in need of some help on defence.

Now, about a month and a half removed from the move for Stecher, I think it’s clear the Leafs made a smart move in claiming him, and the Oilers may really regret it, especially late in the season. Let’s dive into why.

Maple Leafs Love Stecher

Toronto made a great move in picking up the veteran Stecher, and it’s clear the fans agree. He has really stepped up as a reliable puck-moving defender who is a tough customer in his own end. His teammates seem to agree as well.

🚨🎙️ Auston Matthews on Troy Stecher:



“He plays with a lot of passion and a lot of emotion out there. He communicates a lot on the ice and off the ice, and he plays with no fear out there.



It’s been a couple weeks in a row now that we’ve seen that passion and that energy from… pic.twitter.com/3X9VeWyHHU — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) January 2, 2026

Ultimately, Stecher has a reputation for hard work and will churn out a good effort with whatever minutes he is given. He’s always been a team guy who just simply wants to win and nothing else. The viral moment of him after the Leafs’ victory in the Battle of Ontario, celebrating with the crowd, is the epitome of who he is.

The 31-year-old Stecher has seven points in 21 games so far with Toronto. He has seen a sizable increase in ice time since the move, and it seems to be well deserved. The Oilers cutting ties with him doesn’t look the best with all this information, especially with the current situation they are looking at on their blue line.

Oilers Need Depth Defencemen

For the most part, the defence for Edmonton is alright. However, as we have seen, it’s the teams that have the best depth that are going to win when it matters most. The Oilers have a problem in that department at the moment. Jake Walman is still out with an injury, and Alec Regula has struggled mightily and really should be held back. With limited options on the blue line at the moment, though, there’s no choice but to throw him back out there.

Troy Stecher, Toronto Maple Leafs (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Stecher would be an ideal candidate to insert into this Oilers’ lineup right now for a jolt of energy and an upgrade overall on defence. While it will likely now take a trade or some heavy waiver wire work for general manager Stan Bowman to find another Stecher-esque player, the team needs to figure out its depth for the time being.

Until Walman can get healthy, maybe Riley Stillman gets another opportunity as the sixth defender out there? He is a sturdy player who has played good hockey so far this season and looked comfortable in his three games with Edmonton a few weeks ago. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to give Regula a couple of nights off and try Stillman out some more, especially given the latter has a touch more NHL experience to this point.

Ultimately, it sounds like it wasn’t the greatest ending to Stecher’s tenure with the Oilers, given his comments on the situation with the team at the time. Feelings aside, Edmonton isn’t a “fire” now, and they could use some defensive help. Hopefully, they find it sooner rather than later.