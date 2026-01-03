Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Capitals – 01/03/26

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (15-18-7) at CAPITALS (21-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Colton Dach — Nick Foligno — Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome– Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Justin Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Dubois, who had surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles on Nov. 7, has begun skating on his own but the forward will not return before the Olympic break, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. … Sourdif did not take part in Washington’s morning skate Saturday but could play.

