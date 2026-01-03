Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Capitals – 01/03/26

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (15-18-7) at CAPITALS (21-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Colton Dach — Nick Foligno — Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 4-3 Win Over the Stars
- NHL Morning Recap – January 2, 2026
- Mikheyev, Blackhawks Defeat Stars 4-3
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome– Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Justin Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Dubois, who had surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles on Nov. 7, has begun skating on his own but the forward will not return before the Olympic break, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. … Sourdif did not take part in Washington’s morning skate Saturday but could play.
Latest for THW:
- Capitals Can’t Afford to Blink in the Metro This Season
- NHL Morning Recap – January 2, 2026
- Senators Out-Muscle & Out-Score Capitals, Earn 4-3 Victory