Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Hurricanes – 01/03/26

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (30-2-7) at HURRICANES (24-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Wednesday. … Miner and Taylor Makar, a forward, each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

Latest for THW: