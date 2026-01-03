Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Hurricanes – 01/03/26

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (30-2-7) at HURRICANES (24-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Wednesday. … Miner and Taylor Makar, a forward, each was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Eric Robinson — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)
