Projected Lineups for Predators vs Flames – 01/03/26

The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (18-18-4) at FLAMES (18-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Connor Zary

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Zary and Klapka swapped lines at practice Friday following a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: