Projected Lineups for Predators vs Flames – 01/03/26

The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (18-18-4) at FLAMES (18-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Connor Zary
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Zary and Klapka swapped lines at practice Friday following a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
