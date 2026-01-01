Projected Lineups for Predators vs Kraken – 01/01/26

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (18-17-4) at KRAKEN (16-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Nashville did not hold a morning skate on Thursday after a 4-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

Seattle held an optional morning skate. … Larsson, a defenseman, will play after missing practice with an illness on Wednesday. … Schwartz, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Thursday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 26.

Latest for THW: