Projected Lineups for Predators vs Kraken – 01/01/26

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (18-17-4) at KRAKEN (16-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Nashville did not hold a morning skate on Thursday after a 4-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
Seattle held an optional morning skate. … Larsson, a defenseman, will play after missing practice with an illness on Wednesday. … Schwartz, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Thursday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 26.
