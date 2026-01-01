Projected Lineups for Stars vs Blackhawks – 01/01/26

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (25-8-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-7)
8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Jamie Benn
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 27 saves against the Sabres. The rest of the lineup remains unchanged.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – January 1, 2026
- Thompson Scores Twice, Sabres Beat Stars 4-1 For 10th Straight Win
- Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Stars – 12/31/25
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno — Colton Dach — Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
The Blackhawks recalled Toninato, a forward, from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Dickinson left a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday after the first period with an apparent injury but took part in the morning skate Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Chicago Blackhawks’ 2026 New Year’s Resolutions
- Blackhawks News & Rumors: Bedard, Olympics, World Juniors & More
- Revisiting the 3-Team Alexander Romanov Trade