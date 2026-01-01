Projected Lineups for Stars vs Blackhawks – 01/01/26

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (25-8-7) at BLACKHAWKS (14-18-7)

8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, SN1

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Jamie Benn

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. … Oettinger is expected to start after DeSmith made 27 saves against the Sabres. The rest of the lineup remains unchanged.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore – Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno — Colton Dach — Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

The Blackhawks recalled Toninato, a forward, from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Dickinson left a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday after the first period with an apparent injury but took part in the morning skate Thursday.

