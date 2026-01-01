Thompson Scores Twice, Sabres Beat Stars 4-1 For 10th Straight Win

The piping hot Buffalo Sabres (21-14-4) took down the Dallas Stars (25-8-7) 4-1 on New Year’s Eve for their 10th straight win.

Josh Doan, Bowen Byram, and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres. Ukko Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.

Mavrik Bourque scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Game Recap

Luukonen failed to clear an early dump-in by the Stars, and Bourque capitalized, scoring his sixth goal of the season just 15 seconds into the contest.

After killing off a minor in the second period, Doan scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Thompson from behind the net.

The Sabres took their first lead of the night at 17:05 on a wrist shot from Byram from the right circle that went top shelf in the left corner of the net.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 9:21 of the third, Thompson scored at the side of the crease for his 19th of the season and a 3-1 lead for Buffalo.

Thompson snapped home his 20th of the season and second of the game at 11:35 with a blazing shot from the slot to seal the 4-1 win for the Sabres.

The Sabres outshot the Stars 31-29, and both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Up Next

The Stars will be in Chicago on New Year’s Day to take on the Blackhawks, while the Sabres will stay on the road to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.