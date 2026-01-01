Blue Jackets Two-Minute Lapse In Third Leads Devils to Victory

The Columbus Blue Jackets were looking to end 2025 on the right note. A win on Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils would have given them a four-game winning streak. One two-minute lapse in the game decided the outcome.

The Devils scored three goals in a span of 1:56 early in the third period to flip a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist. Jake Allen made 33 saves. Nico Hischier and Arseny Gritsyuk also had goals for the Devils.

The story of this game was was just how suddenly the game flipped on its head after the Blue Jackets played very well in the first 40 minutes.

Game Recap

The game was thought to have fireworks after the Blue Jackets and Devils last together when there were several fights and penalties. Overall, the game was physical. But it never got out of hand like it did in New Jersey.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring with a great save at one end and a rebound goal at the other. Jet Greaves stopped Jack Hughes on a breakaway. At the other end, Mason Marchment scored when he put back a Kirill Marchenko shot.

Then a little later in the period, a gruesome looking injury to Miles Wood took place when he was tripped by Ondrej Palat. The replay didn’t look good. Dean Evason postgame said Wood’s injury “doesn’t look good”, “it’s not pretty” and “it’s not a good situation.” The Blue Jackets will know more on the extent of the injury on Thursday.

In the second period, the Blue Jackets scored the only goal of the period. Off a scramble in front, Charlie Coyle beat Allen with a touch shot over him to make it 2-0. Colton White pushed Boone Jenner into Allen so there was no goalie interference although the Devils took their time to look at the play.

After two periods, the Blue Jackets were in control. They were up 2-0 in goals and 28-22 in shots on goal. They knew the Devils would be desperate in the third. Thanks to a power-play chance, they stormed back.

With Marchenko in the box, Hischier deflected Luke Hughes’ shot just four seconds into the power play to cut it to 2-1. Then with momentum clearly on their side, the Devils scored two goals 1:01 apart to take the lead.

First, it was Gritsyuk sniping one past Greaves. Then Luke Hughes was at it again. He was left open in the slot and picked his spot to beat Greaves.

Luke Hughes led the third period charge to help the Devils win on Wednesday night. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The Devils clearly moved quicker in the third both in their speed and their puck movement. Once the Blue Jackets settled themselves down, they couldn’t score again. A late power-play chance couldn’t generate anything. The Blue Jackets’ three-game losing streak is over.

In the game, Boone Jenner collected his 400th NHL point when he assisted on Coyle’s goal. Marchment also became the first Blue Jacket ever to open his career with the team with a five-game point streak.

The Blue Jackets will have New Year’s Day off before returning to practice on Friday. They will play at home back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Devils head home and will host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday afternoon.