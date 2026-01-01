Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Hurricanes – 01/01/26

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (21-12-6) at HURRICANES (24-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zack Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)

Status report

Struble will play after being scratched for the third time in five games for a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Engstrom will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. 

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Eric Robinson — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller — Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

Status report

Bussi is expected to start after Andersen made 23 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

