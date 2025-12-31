Laval’s Success Highlights Canadiens’ Organizational Depth

While much of the attention naturally goes to what is happening with the Montreal Canadiens, the Habs’ farm team in Laval quietly continues to do exactly what an American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate is supposed to do: win games, develop players, and absorb constant roster changes without losing its identity. Despite injuries in Montreal and frequent call-ups throughout the season, the Laval Rocket have gotten off to a strong and impressive start, positioning themselves as one of the top teams in the AHL.

Through 30 games, Laval sits first in the AHL’s North Division, and the way they’ve managed to stay there tells a lot about the organization’s depth and development structure.

Laval’s Strong Start to the Season

On paper, Laval’s record speaks for itself. The Rocket currently hold a 19-10-1 record through their first 30 games, good enough for the top spot in the North Division. In a league where parity is the norm and roster stability is rare, maintaining that level of consistency is no small feat.

What makes the start even more impressive is the context. Laval has not simply beaten up on weaker opponents early in the schedule; they’ve shown the ability to grind out wins, respond after losses, and remain competitive even when key pieces are missing from the lineup. Night after night, the Rocket have played a structured, disciplined game that mirrors what the Canadiens want their prospects to learn before making the jump to the NHL.

The success also reflects strong coaching and a clear system. Laval plays with pace, limits high-danger chances, and gets contributions throughout the lineup rather than relying on one dominant line. For a team constantly losing players to call-ups, that identity has been crucial in staying near the top of the standings.

Constant Movement, Veterans Stepping up

If there is one word to describe Laval’s season so far, it is movement. With injuries piling up in Montreal, the Canadiens have leaned heavily on their AHL affiliate, resulting in a steady stream of call-ups. Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, Adam Engström, Jacob Fowler, and Florian Xhekaj have all seen NHL action this season.

That is a significant amount of turnover for any AHL team, especially one built around youth and development. Losing top scorers, regular defensemen, and even goaltending depth at different points of the season can easily derail momentum. Yet Laval has not only survived; it has thrived.

Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent (Photo: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

A big reason for that has been the response from the veterans. Laurent Dauphin has been nothing short of outstanding, currently leading the entire AHL with 34 points in 27 games. His consistency, leadership, and ability to drive offence have stabilized the lineup whenever younger players were recalled.

Alex Belzile has also played a key role, sitting near the top of the league with 14 goals. His scoring touch and experience have helped keep Laval competitive during stretches where the roster looked very different from one game to the next. These veterans have provided exactly what an NHL organization hopes for: reliability, leadership, and performance when called upon.

Proof of Real Development

Beyond the wins and the points, Laval’s success is perhaps most encouraging because of what it says about player development. Winning despite constant roster changes shows not only depth, but also that young players are ready to step into larger roles when needed.

Prospects like Sean Farrell, David Reinbacher, and Adam Engström, among others, have all handled increased responsibilities well. While they may not always lead the scoresheet, their progression is visible in their decision-making, positioning, and confidence with the puck. These are the types of improvements that matter far more than raw point totals at the AHL level.

The Rocket’s ability to maintain structure while rotating personnel is a strong indicator that the Canadiens’ development pipeline is trending in the right direction. Players are learning how to play within a system, adjust to different roles, and contribute to winning hockey, all critical steps before becoming full-time NHLers.

The Rocket’s strong start to the season is not just a pleasant surprise; it is a meaningful success story for the Canadiens organization. Sitting atop the AHL North Division with a 19-10-1 record, despite relentless injuries and call-ups, Laval has shown resilience, depth, and strong internal development.

Veterans like Dauphin and Belzile have answered the call, while younger players continue to grow and adapt. Most importantly, the Rocket have proven they can win while fulfilling their primary mission, preparing players for the NHL. If this trend continues, Montreal’s pipeline will be better for it, and Laval will remain one of the AHL’s most reliable development teams.