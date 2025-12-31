Projected Lineups for Wild vs Sharks – 12/31/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (24-10-6) at SHARKS (19-17-3)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartman– Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

Hartman, a forward, needed stitches over his eye after getting checked from behind during a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, but will play.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Pavol Regenda

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

Celebrini, a forward, took a puck to the face during a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and didn’t practice Tuesday but is expected to play. … Mukhamadullin is questionable after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday. … Gaudette won’t play after he was injured in the third period on Monday. … Regenda was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and is expected to play his first NHL game since Dec. 3. … Wennberg and Dellandrea (lower body) didn’t practice on Tuesday but are expected to play.

