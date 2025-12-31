Projected Lineups for Wild vs Sharks – 12/31/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (24-10-6) at SHARKS (19-17-3)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartman– Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
Hartman, a forward, needed stitches over his eye after getting checked from behind during a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, but will play.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Pavol Regenda
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)
Status report
Celebrini, a forward, took a puck to the face during a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday and didn’t practice Tuesday but is expected to play. … Mukhamadullin is questionable after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday. … Gaudette won’t play after he was injured in the third period on Monday. … Regenda was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and is expected to play his first NHL game since Dec. 3. … Wennberg and Dellandrea (lower body) didn’t practice on Tuesday but are expected to play.
