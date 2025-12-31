8 Vegas Golden Knights Stories That Defined 2025

The 2025 calendar year was an eventful one, as is usually the case for the Vegas Golden Knights. It was not because of a single defining moment, but because of how many major storylines unfolded at once. From blockbuster roster moves and franchise-shaping contracts to sobering injuries and off-ice developments, the year revealed both the ambition and the circumstances surrounding the team.

We look at eight (to coincide with the franchise’s eighth year) of the most significant stories that defined the Golden Knights in 2025, in chronological order.

Recapping the 8 Biggest Golden Knights Stories From 2025

Las Vegas’s Tourism Decline Looms Over Sports Market (Ongoing Story)

Broader economic concerns in Las Vegas became a backdrop story throughout the year, with a continued dip in tourism amid cost-of-living pressures. These may start affecting team attendance and the overall economy. While not a hockey story on the surface, it added context to fan engagement, ticketing, and revenue discussions surrounding the Golden Knights.

Oilers Eliminate Golden Knights From the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (May 15)

The franchise’s 2024-25 season ended at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, a result that intensified one of the Pacific Division’s most heated rivalries. The loss marked a turning point and fueled offseason questions, which led to several of the top stories around Las Vegas.

Alex Pietrangelo Puts Career on Hiatus (June 30)

Perhaps the most sobering story of the year, Alex Pietrangelo’s injury sparked serious discussion about his long-term future in hockey. He announced he would take a break from hockey due to his numerous injuries. This career-altering absence continues to carry implications on and off the ice for the Golden Knights.

Alex Pietrangelo announces that due to ongoing health challenges he's stepping back from hockey and says the "likelihood is low that my body will record to the standard required to play." https://t.co/n7FoAs0Drs — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2025

Golden Knights Land Mitch Marner in Blockbuster Deal (July 1)

The Golden Knights made one of the boldest moves in franchise history by acquiring and signing Mitch Marner. They injected an elite playmaker to pair with their superstar in Jack Eichel, doubling down on a win-now approach even as the long-term risks continue to pile up.

Jack Eichel Re-Signs With the Golden Knights (Oct. 8)

Eichel’s decision to re-sign cemented him as the long-term face of the franchise. The move brought stability down the middle and reinforced the team’s commitment to keeping its championship core intact, even as cap pressures increased. Best of all, this deal was done early in the season to put closure on what could have been a distraction to the team.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Signing Goaltender Carter Hart (Oct. 16)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is no stranger to making controversial roster moves. He pulled off perhaps his most divisive one by signing goaltender Carter Hart. This immediately drew league-wide attention, given the circumstances surrounding him. The move also signified the Golden Knights’ desperate need for a goaltender, given starter Adin Hill’s injury.

Injuries Continue to Haunt the Franchise Beginning with Adin Hill (Oct. 20)

Another injury to Hill underscored a recurring concern for the Golden Knights: availability. The setback once again forced the team to rely on depth and contingency plans. Other players to miss time with injuries include fellow goaltender Hart, defensemen Shea Theodore, Jeremy Lauzon, and Noah Hanifin, and forwards Mark Stone, Colton Sissons, William Karlsson, and Eichel.

Golden Knights Win Fourth Clio Sports Award (Dec. 9)

The Golden Knights earned another Clio Sports Award, recognizing their excellence in marketing and brand storytelling. The win reinforced the Golden Knights’ reputation as one of the NHL’s most forward-thinking franchises in fan engagement and presentation.

Looking Ahead to 2026

For all the turbulence of 2025, the Golden Knights enter 2026 with something many teams still lack: elite talent, ambition, and a clear belief that the championship window remains open. The core is still intact, management has shown it won’t hesitate to make any move, and the lessons of injuries and the past two playoff exits linger.

For Golden Knights fans, it’s almost like a repeat of seasons past. The team should remain among the elite even with a changing Pacific Division. If the team finally gets better “injury luck”, it has the potential to feel less like a reckoning and more like a renewal. Overall, almost everyone is just biding their time until the Winter Olympics. And after that, the Golden Knights should rev up heading to the postseason.