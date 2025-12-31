Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Ducks – 12/31/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (22-13-3) at DUCKS (21-16-2)

4 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Holmberg — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Jack Finley

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Dominic James, Steven Santini

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Status report

Cernak is expected to return to the lineup after missing 17 games with a hand injury. Cernak was injured when he blocked the last shot of the game in a 5-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 22. … The Lightning made room on their roster by placing Sabourin, a forward, on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Sabourin did not return to a 5-4 win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Sunday after fighting Arber Xhekaj late in the first period.

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Mikael Granlund

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness)

Status report

Vatrano, a forward, and Gudas, a defenseman, did not attend practice on Tuesday and are expected to miss their second straight games. … Johnston returned to practice after missing the 5-4 loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks on Monday with an illness. … Gauthier and Kreider switched lines during practice.

