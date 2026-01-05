Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Flames – 01/05/26

The Seattle Kraken take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (18-14-7) at FLAMES (18-19-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
Schwartz, a forward, skated as a full participant at practice Sunday but is not expected to play.
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Connor Zary
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: William Stromgren, Hunter Brzustewicz
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Suspended: John Beecher
Status report
Stromgren, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday but is not expected to play. … Kirkland, a center, will replace Beecher, who was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron in a 4-3 Saturday.
