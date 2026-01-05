Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Flames – 01/05/26

The Seattle Kraken take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (18-14-7) at FLAMES (18-19-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

Schwartz, a forward, skated as a full participant at practice Sunday but is not expected to play.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Connor Zary

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: William Stromgren, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Suspended: John Beecher

Status report

Stromgren, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday but is not expected to play. … Kirkland, a center, will replace Beecher, who was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron in a 4-3 Saturday.

Latest for THW: