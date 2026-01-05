Penguins To Terminate Egor Zamula’s Contract After Failure to Report to AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ brief experiment with defenseman Egor Zamula came to an abrupt and unexpected end on Jan. 5. Just days after acquiring the 25-year-old blueliner from the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins terminated Zamula’s contract after he failed to report to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Multiple reports confirmed the suspension and subsequent contract termination, signaling a swift and decisive response from the organization.

Zamula’s Short-Lived Tenure in Pittsburgh

Zamula was acquired on New Year’s Eve in a one-for-one trade that sent forward Philip Tomasino to the Flyers. The move seemed to offer a low-risk depth addition to a Penguins blue line that’s been dealing with inconsistency and injuries throughout the season.

Yegor Zamula, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Instead, the situation escalated quickly. After being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Zamula did not report to the AHL club — a direct violation of his contractual obligations. The Penguins responded by suspending the defenseman and ultimately placing him on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

For an organization that has emphasized professionalism and accountability under head coach Dan Muse, the response was to be expected.

Zamula’s Contract Details and Waiver Implications

Zamula was in the final season of a two-year contract with a $1.7 million cap hit and $1.4 million salary for the 2025-26 campaign. Because the termination was for failure to report, Pittsburgh will receive cap relief, and his contract will come off their books.

According to league sources, Zamula is expected to clear waivers, which would officially sever ties with the Penguins organization. Despite the circumstances, there are reports of interest from multiple teams should he seek an opportunity elsewhere in the NHL.

From Regular NHL Contributor to Roster Fringe

The fallout is particularly notable given Zamula’s recent NHL track record. Earlier this season, he was a fairly consistent presence in Philadelphia’s lineup, averaging just over 14 minutes per game and posting a plus-4 rating. He appeared in 13 NHL games, recording one assist.

However, his role diminished significantly in December, when he became a frequent healthy scratch. His last NHL appearance was on Dec. 7 in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Before the trade, Zamula had also spent time with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording two assists in three games after clearing waivers earlier in the month.

In total, Zamula has appeared in 168 NHL games, producing eight goals and 33 assists. At the AHL level, he has been a reliable puck-moving defenseman, posting 56 points in 130 games.

A Puzzling Decision from Zamula

For the Penguins, the events are confusing. Zamula was not expected to be buried in the minors for the rest of his contract. He was acquired for his ability, his play, and maybe finding a way back with a club in need of defensive depth. Instead, his failure to report gave management no choice but to cut ties with the 25-year-old.

For a player who would have become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, this is not a great look. Being available and being professional weigh heavily for many teams, especially for defensemen.

What This Means for the Penguins

For the Penguins, this will have little effect on the ice, but could have a significant impact on the organizational framework. The Penguins have now shed salary, have avoided a prolonged distraction, and established a standard of accountability.

This is also a reminder that the Penguins do not have the luxury of carrying players who are not willing to buy into organizational roles, especially in the AHL. As a team still in contention to make the playoffs, every roster spot, whether in the NHL or AHL, has to feature a player who is all in.

What’s Next for Zamula?

Zamula’s career is unlikely to end here. His size (6-foot-3), experience, and prior NHL usage will draw interest, particularly from teams seeking depth on the blue line. However, his next opportunity will come with questions — not about his skill, but about his willingness to meet expectations as a professional.

For now, what was meant to be a fresh start in Pittsburgh has instead become a cautionary tale — one resolved as quickly as it began.