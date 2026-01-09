Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Blackhawks – 01/09/26

The Washington Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (22-16-6) at BLACKHAWKS (18-18-7)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brett Leason — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday; Wilson, a forward, will miss his third straight game and Protas, also a forward, will be a game-time decision. He has missed three games.
Latest for THW:
- How Can the Capitals Overcome Recent Injury-Related Deficits?
- NHL Morning Recap – January 8, 2026
- Stars Snap Losing Streak with 4-1 Win Over Capitals
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi — Colton Dach — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Frank Nazar (face)
Status report:
Bedard will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury; he last played Dec. 12 … The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; as a resulf of that illness, coach Jeff Blashill was absent from the morning skate along with Foligno, Mikheyev and Soderblom.
Latest for THW:
- Louis Crevier’s Evolution From 7th Round Draft Pick to Blackhawks’ Impact Player
- Blackhawks Grant Fresh Starts to Players in San Jose Sharks Deal
- NHL Morning Recap – January 8, 2026