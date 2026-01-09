Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Blackhawks – 01/09/26

The Washington Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (22-16-6) at BLACKHAWKS (18-18-7)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brett Leason — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday; Wilson, a forward, will miss his third straight game and Protas, also a forward, will be a game-time decision. He has missed three games.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi — Colton Dach — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (face)

Status report:

Bedard will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury; he last played Dec. 12 … The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; as a resulf of that illness, coach Jeff Blashill was absent from the morning skate along with Foligno, Mikheyev and Soderblom.

Latest for THW: