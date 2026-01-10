Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Flyers – 01/10/26

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (26-13-3) at FLYERS (22-12-8)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate.

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Christian Dvorak — Trevor Zegras

Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Carl Grundstrom

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Ginning

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body), Bobby Brink (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body)

Status report

Konecny is day to day and will not play after missing the third period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Brink took part in the Flyers’ morning skate, but the forward is expected to miss his second straight game. … Drysdale was on the ice for the morning skate, but the defenseman will not play after being placed on injured reserve Friday. … Ginning, a defenseman, was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play.

