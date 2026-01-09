Laughton Propels Maple Leafs to Comeback in Philadelphia

For the second straight game, the Philadelphia Flyers hosted a former player in the organization. That was the only similarity between the reception of Cutter Gauthier, a former prospect who forced himself away before ever signing a contract, and Scott Laughton, one of the most beloved players of the franchise’s last decade.

After 705 regular-season games across parts of 12 seasons, countless hours in the community, and a playoff overtime winner, Laughton played his first game in Philadelphia as a visitor. His return to the City of Brotherly Love was delayed when he missed the first showdown between the Flyers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who acquired him for a first-round pick and forward Nikita Grebenkin at last year’s trade deadline, due to injury. But he was ready to be welcomed back on Thursday.

A pillar in our community. A leader on the ice. A Flyer through and through.



Great to have you back in Philly, @Laughts21! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zAgRxYPDkf — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 9, 2026

But it wasn’t just a return for show. Laughton scored the second-biggest goal of the game to break Dan Vladař’s bid for his first shutout of the season. It also allowed the Maple Leafs to extend their point streak to eight games and pick up their second win of the season at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with Easton Cowan’s overtime winner securing a 2-1 Toronto victory.

Game Recap

The first period passed without much to speak of. Toronto started strong, collecting the first three shots, but the Flyers started to find their game as the frame progressed. A power play late in the period that carried into the second went by the wayside, but the Flyers wouldn’t let it kill the crowd. Instead, Christian Dvorak hit Travis Konecny in the slot, who beat Denis Hildeby just 55 seconds into the second stanza.

That goal didn’t exactly break the game open, though. The Maple Leafs received two power plays in quick succession but only managed one combined shot on goal. Philadelphia had a decent amount of offensive zone time, but weren’t as dangerous as they were in the opening stanza, registering just three shots on goal in the middle period.

Period three didn’t begin with much more firepower, especially with Konecny, the game’s lone goalscorer, unavailable due to an upper-body injury. Philadelphia received a golden opportunity to take control with a 52-second 5-on-3. Not only did they fail to cash in, but the Maple Leafs scored after getting one player back. Thirteen of Laughton’s 112 goals as a Flyer were shorthanded, and his first against them was as well, knotting the score with 5:56 left in regulation.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia got the look it wanted in overtime, with Trevor Zegras emerging with an early breakaway. But Hildeby made the biggest of his 23 saves with his right pad. After a chaotic scramble following a Flyers 2-on-1, the Maple Leafs found themselves with the same chance going the other way. Cowan scored his first NHL goal at Xfinity Mobile Arena in November, and on Thursday, he scored the biggest of his career, going post and in, bringing the Maple Leafs to 6-0-2 since Dec. 23.

The Flyers conclude their four-game homestand with a rare mini-series as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning for consecutive contests on Saturday and Monday. Toronto heads home for Hockey Night in Canada against the Vancouver Canucks before spending the next week on a western road trip.