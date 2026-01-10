Senators Sending a Mix of Leadership & Youth to the Olympics

The long wait is finally over. For the first time since Sochi 2014, NHL players are returning to the Olympic stage. The 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina promise the kind of “best-on-best” hockey that fans have been clamouring for, and the Ottawa Senators will be well-represented when the puck drops.

While the focus in Ottawa remains on the grind of the regular season, the announcement of the national team rosters has shifted the conversation toward who made the cut — and, perhaps more controversially, who didn’t. Six Senators have booked their tickets to Italy, bringing a mix of veteran leadership and youthful explosiveness to the international stage.

The American Powerhouse

It comes as no surprise that the Senators’ captain, Brady Tkachuk, will be front and centre for Team USA. Tkachuk is set to make his official Olympic debut, looking to carry over the momentum from his strong showing at the 4 Nations Face-Off. You’ll recall he tallied three goals in four games there, helping the Americans reach the gold medal game.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Brady, this isn’t just about representing his country; it’s about family legacy. His father, Keith Tkachuk, took home silver in 2002, but the gold eluded him. Brady has been vocal about chasing that missing accolade. Interestingly, Tkachuk has noted that the rink dimensions in Milan — slightly smaller and narrower than the standard NHL surface — could actually play to his strengths. It’s a subtle detail, but for a power forward who makes his living in the high-traffic areas, that condensed space is a distinct tactical advantage.

Joining him on the American blue line is Jake Sanderson. His selection speaks volumes about his rapid ascent in the league’s hierarchy of defencemen. In a tournament where transition play and skating ability are paramount, Sanderson’s inclusion is a logical fit for the US squad.

The European Contingent

Beyond the North American borders, the Senators’ impact will be felt heavily across the Atlantic. Tim Stützle is poised to be the offensive engine for Germany. As Ottawa’s current leader in goals and points, Stützle enters the tournament not just as a participant, but as a headline act for his national team. Germany has been steadily rising in international rankings, and having a game-breaker of Stützle’s caliber gives them a legitimate threat against the traditional powerhouses.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, history is being made for Denmark. The Danes are preparing for only their second-ever Olympic appearance, and they are leaning on NHL/Ontario Hockey League (OHL) experience to stabilize the roster. Veteran forward Lars Eller brings savvy two-way play, while goaltender Mads Søgaard, recently called up from Belleville, gets the nod in net.

Rounding out the group is defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo, who will suit up for Finland. While perhaps less heralded than the other names, his inclusion adds depth to a Finnish squad known for its structural integrity and defensive discipline.

The Notable Omissions

In any selection process of this magnitude, the conversation inevitably turns to the “snubs.” The depth of talent across the league means quality players get left behind, and Ottawa was not immune to this.

The most glaring omission for many observers is goaltender Linus Ullmark. Despite his pedigree, he was passed over by Team Sweden in favour of Jacob Markström, Filip Gustavsson, and Jesper Wallstedt. Given Sweden’s historical reliance on strong goaltending, leaving a keeper of Ullmark’s capability at home is a bold decision that will surely be dissected if the Swedes falter in the crease.

On the domestic front, the Canadian roster is famously the hardest to crack in professional sports. Consequently, notable Senators like Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, and Drake Batherson did not make the final 25-man roster. With a lineup featuring Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby, the bar for entry was incredibly high. While their exclusion is understandable given the sheer volume of elite Canadian talent, it remains a disappointment for fans hoping to see more local content wearing the Maple Leaf.

Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Road Ahead

February 2026 is shaping up to be a fascinating break in the NHL calendar. For the six Senators heading to Milan, it is a chance to etch their names in Olympic history. For the rest, it provides a mid-season rest and perhaps a chip on the shoulder to fuel the playoff push.

The return of NHLers to the Olympics is a win for the sport. Seeing Tkachuk battling in the corners or Stützle flying down the wing on the international stage is exactly what the game needs. Now, we just have to wait for the puck drop.

