Projected Lineups for Blues vs Golden Knights – 01/10/26

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (17-20-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-11-12)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. … Binnington could start after Hofer allowed four goals on 23 shots at Utah.
Latest for THW:
- Breaking Down the St. Louis Blues’ Olympic 5
- 5 NHL Coaches on the Hot Seat at the Midway Mark
- NHL Morning Recap – January 10, 2026
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Branden Bowman
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz, Brandon Saad
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)
Status report
Theodore is expected to return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; if he does not play, Coghlan, a defenseman, would enter the lineup. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart is week to week after the goalie was injured during a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Lindbom was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Schmid.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – January 9, 2026
- Vegas Golden Knights Top Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3
- Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Golden Knights – 01/08/26