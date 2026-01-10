Projected Lineups for Blues vs Golden Knights – 01/10/26

The St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. … Binnington could start after Hofer allowed four goals on 23 shots at Utah.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — Mitch Marner — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz, Brandon Saad

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)

Status report

Theodore is expected to return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; if he does not play, Coghlan, a defenseman, would enter the lineup. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart is week to week after the goalie was injured during a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Lindbom was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Schmid.

Latest for THW: