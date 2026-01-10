9 Golden Knights Named to Olympic Rosters for Milan 2026

The wait is finally over. For the first time since 2014, NHL players are returning to the Olympic stage, and the Vegas Golden Knights will be well-represented when the puck drops in Milan this February.

With the official roster announcements dropping this week, we now know that nine members of the organization—eight players and head coach Bruce Cassidy—have booked their tickets to Italy. It’s a massive moment for the franchise, a testament to the talent in the room, and, frankly, a logistical headache for the coaching staff praying for a healthy return in late February.

Here is the breakdown of who made the cut, who missed out, and what this means for the Golden Knights as we head into the Olympic break.

The Heavy Hitters: A “Golden” Team Canada

It was never really in doubt, was it? Team Canada’s roster reads like an All-Star team, and Vegas is at the center of it. Mark Stone and Shea Theodore are back in the fold, bringing that familiar veteran stability. But the headline here—as it has been all season—is Mitch Marner.

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Marner’s first season in Gold and Grey has been nothing short of electric. He became the fastest player in franchise history to hit the 40-point mark, silencing any critics who questioned how his game would translate to the Western Conference. His chemistry with Stone has been instant, and Coach Cassidy—who will be behind the bench for Canada as an assistant—called their selection “automatic.”

Related – 7 Cool Things About Mitch Marner

For Stone, this is a particularly sweet moment. After battling back complications for the better part of two years, wearing the Maple Leaf in a best-on-best tournament is the ultimate validation of his resilience.

American Firepower: Eichel and Hanifin

On the other side of the border, Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin will suit up for Team USA. It is somewhat shocking to realize this, but Milan 2026 marks the Olympic debut for both players. The NHL’s absence from PyeongChang (2018) and Beijing (2022) robbed an entire generation of American talent of this stage.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Eichel has been vocal about his desire to represent his country, and his two-way game has evolved immensely since he arrived in the desert. He enters the tournament as one of Team USA’s premier centers, finally getting the chance to go head-to-head with the world’s best on the biggest stage.

The European Contingent: Depth on Display

It’s not just the North American powerhouses benefiting from the Vegas roster. Tomas Hertl will be a focal point for Team Czechia, providing the big-body presence down the middle that they desperately need.

Perhaps the best stories, however, come from the depth charts. Jonas Rondbjerg of the Henderson Silver Knights has been a quintessential “next man up” for Vegas for years, and seeing him named to Team Denmark is a fantastic nod to his work ethic.

Then there is Akira Schmid. The Swiss netminder has had a rollercoaster tenure in Vegas, bouncing between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL), but his international resume speaks for itself. After carrying Switzerland to a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships, he earned the starting nod for Milan. It’s a massive opportunity for Schmid to showcase his pedigree against elite competition.

Akira Schmid, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

The Notable Omission: Adin Hill Left Home

While the mood is celebratory, there is one glaring absence: Adin Hill.

Despite backstopping Canada to a win at the 4 Nations Face-Off just last year, Hill was left off the Olympic roster. Coach Cassidy was candid about the decision, attributing it to Hill’s inability to stay healthy this season. “He wasn’t able to show what he could do,” Cassidy noted.

Related – Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Tournament

It’s a tough break for Hill, who has proven he can win big games. But in a tournament where you need three goalies dialed in from Day 1, Canada opted for durability over upside. Hill joins the list of “4 Nations castoffs,” a reminder of how quickly fortunes change in this league.

The Bottom Line

For the fans, this is the dream scenario: best-on-best hockey with significant Vegas representation. For the Golden Knights’ front office, it’s a hold-your-breath moment. Having your top center (Eichel), top wingers (Stone/Marner), and top defensemen (Theodore/Hanifin) playing high-intensity minutes in February is risky.

But as Cassidy said, it’s a “great honor.” The competitive fire these players will bring back from Milan—especially if they return with hardware—could be exactly what fuels the Golden Knights for a deep playoff run this spring.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.