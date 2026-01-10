Blue Jackets Fall to Avalanche Behind Trent Miner’s First Career Win & Shutout

The Columbus Blue Jackets faced a tall task on Saturday afternoon. Looking to break their three-game losing streak, they went to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche, a team that has yet to lose in regulation at home this season.

The Avalanche took care of business. But it was their role players that stepped up on this day. Trent Miner made 29 saves to record both his first NHL win and first NHL shutout. Brent Burns paced the offense with two goals to lift the Avalanche to a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The story of this game was the Avalanche showing they can win in other ways outside of their big guns.

Game Recap

The Blue Jackets knew they were going to have to be at their best in order to stay in this game. Early on, they had some jump.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who was making his first start since before the Christmas break, made a few saves to keep it 0-0. But then a former Blue Jacket made a play and help create the game’s first goal.

Gavin Brindley, who was traded to the Avalanche as part of the deal that saw the Blue Jackets acquire Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood, drove to the net. The puck went out to Burns who scored from the slot to make it 1-0.

The Avalanche were able to double the lead 3:30 later when Victor Olofsson emerged from a scrum and beat Merzlikins with a backhander.

The second saw the Blue Jackets have the better of the chances. They had two power play chances that weren’t converted on. Despite a 13-7 advantage in shots on goal in the period, it was the Avalanche who scored the only goal of the period.

That goal was memorable for Ilya Solovyov who scored his first NHL goal from the left wing. At 3-0, the only question left seemed to be would Miner get his shutout.

Trent Miner made 29 saves for his first NHL win and shutout on Saturday. (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

In the third, Burns scored his second of the game to make it 4-0. Miner and the Avalanche were able to get the job done holding the Blue Jackets off the scoreboard.

The Avalanche get the attention for their big guns Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Martin Necas. None of these three recorded a point.

It was Burns with two goals, Brindley and Parker Kelly with two assists each that did the damage offensively. Collectively, the Avalanche limited the Blue Jackets to very few if any second chances to score.

Zach Werenski, who briefly left the warmups, played in the game but was clearly bothered. He sat the last few minutes of the game. With their next game Sunday in Utah, his status is worth monitoring.

The Blue Jackets complete their road trip against the Mammoth hoping to not go 0-for in the West. The Avalanche will enjoy Sunday and return to action Monday when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to Ball Arena for a 10 P.M. eastern game.