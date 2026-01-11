France Announces 2026 Olympic Women’s Hockey Roster

Ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, France has announced its women’s ice hockey roster. The roster is full of talent from teams across the globe, including Switzerland, Germany, Canada, the United States, and more. France’s women’s hockey roster is as follows:

Forwards

Chloe Aurad-Bushee, ZSC Lions Frauen (SWHL)

Jade Barbirati, Quinnipiac University (NCAA)

Lore Baudrit, Ingolstadt (EWHL)

Clemence Boudin, Saint-Gervais (FFHG)

Estelle Duvin, SC Bern (SWHL)

Sehana Galbrun, HIFK (Auroraliiga)

Margot Huot-Marchand, Rogle BK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Manon Le Scodan, Clarkson University (NCAA)

Julia Mespede, University of Vermont (NCAA)

Emma Nonnenmacher, Concordia University (USports)

Anais Peyne-Dingival, John Abbot College (QCHL)

Clara Rozier, SC Bern (SWHL)

Anae Simon, Lyon (France2)

Hockey 2026 Olympics Milano, France (The Hockey Writers)

Defenders

Lea Berger, University of Montreal (USports)

Gabrielle De Serres, Sudbury Lady Wolves (SDGHA)

Sophie Leclerc, Grenoble (France W)

Marie-Pierre Pelissou, Davos (SWHL)

Lucie Quarto, Lindenwood University (NCAA)

Lea Villot, Ingolstadt (EWHL)

Elina Zilliox, Lindenwood University (NCAA)

Goaltenders

Margaux Mameri, Meudon (France U20)

Alice Philbert, EV Bozen Eagles (EWHL)

Violette Pianel-Couriaut, Villard-de-Lans (France U20)

France earned the final spot in the 10-team pool for the women’s hockey tournament. They will be competing in Group B with Germany, Japan, Italy, and Sweden, and will play those teams beginning on Feb. 5 when they face Italy. Their final group-play game is on Feb. 9 against Germany.

Related: Switzerland Announces 2026 Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Roster

Should they advance to the quarterfinals, they would play on either Feb. 13 or 14. Semifinals take place on Feb. 16, with the bronze and gold medal games on Feb. 19. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games officially kick off on Feb. 6.