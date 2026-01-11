Maple Leafs Shut Out Canucks 5-0, Extend Point Streak to 9 Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed the Vancouver Canucks to Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. When the Maple Leafs and Canucks get face off against each other, there tends to be a bitter rivalry despite not playing each other more than two times a season.

This game was much like most in seasons past between these two clubs. There were fights, scrums, big hits, and goals, which typically makes for a very entertaining game. So, let’s get into the game recap.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The first period was by far the best period of the game. The Maple Leafs dominated most of it, but it had everything, including a ton of post-whistle scrums. It also had three goals, all from the Maple Leafs. Unfortunately, the Canucks simply had no answer. The first goal was from Matias Maccelli (7). The second was scored by Max Domi (5) off a brutal turnover. The third goal came from William Nylander (15).

2nd Period:

The second period had much of the same, but far fewer goals. The Canucks changed goalies and brought in Kevin Lankinen for Thatcher Demko, who really shut the door on the Maple Leafs. Unfortunately, his club couldn’t score, but they did generate a few Grade A scoring chances. John Tavares (16) scored Toronto’s fourth goal of the game.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and forward John Tavares and defenseman Brandon Carlo congratulate forward Max Domi on scoring the game winning goal against the Calgary Flames (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Max Domi and Marcus Pettersson also decided to drop the gloves in hopes of energizing Vancouver, but Domi got the better of him despite being far smaller, and there was no change in the game’s momentum. Toronto was able to play lockdown defence and take a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

3rd Period:

In the third period, the game settled in. The pace slowed a bit as the Maple Leafs were just trying to get the game across the finish line. As for the Canucks, they were trying to crawl back into a game they trailed 4-0. They had some good scoring chances, including one in the back half of the third that was redirected in front of the net, but Joseph Woll got some help from the goal post. The Maple Leafs were able to add another late period goal on a late power play. With this win, it extended their point streak to nine straight games, improving to 7-0-2 in that stretch.