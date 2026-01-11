Kucherov’s Quick Start Helps Lightning Blow Out Flyers

Entering Saturday, no team had been as deadly offensively to start 2026 as the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts scored 16 goals in their first three games of the calendar year, all victories. That included a seven-spot over the otherwise surging San Jose Sharks, their second-highest total of the season, and four against the Colorado Avalanche, who have only allowed that many goals nine times this season.

It looked like the Boston Bruins might waltz into the top spot after putting a 10-spot in a beatdown of the New York Rangers at TD Garden. But the Bolts actually increased their per-game scoring average in the calendar year by blitzing the Philadelphia Flyers for seven goals on the road. Two goals in the first 6:05 by Nikita Kucherov set the tone, and a four-goal final frame allowed the Lightning to cruise to a 7-2 win and remain the league’s lone unbeaten team in the new year at 4-0-0.

Game Recap

It didn’t take long for either side to settle into Saturday’s showdown. The Flyers practically gift-wrapped the Lightning a goal less than two minutes in when a defensive turnover left Kucherov on an island in front of a helpless Sam Ersson. But they responded well, tying the game with perhaps the most unlikely combination possible. Garnet Hathaway, pointless through 36 games, deflected in a point shot by Noah Juulsen (who had none in 35 games last season) to tie the game back up just 2:26 later.

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The chaos continued unfolding just 1:50 later. Kucherov burst over the blue line and beat Ersson once again, albeit on a less dangerous look. This time, Hathaway was only able to respond with a fight, dropping Tampa Bay’s Declan Carlile after an altercation in front of the benches.

The early offensive spark largely died down, with the teams playing very even throughout the first and neither generating much early in the second. But Tampa Bay was able to secure a critical insurance goal when Nick Paul chipped in a rebound with 6:23 left on the second period clock.

Though the game was still somewhat in doubt to start the third, the Lightning quickly eliminated any hopes of a home team comeback. Quick strike offense was the theme of the night, as Gage Goncalves and Brandon Hagel both buried chances in tight, separated by 1:24, within the first four minutes of the period.

Philadelphia’s maligned power play did get on the board thanks to Owen Tippett. But it was too little, too late. Another breakaway goal, this time by Yanni Gourde, and a subsequent tally by Goncalves put a bow on another clinical performance.

Tampa Bay won’t have to wait long to attempt a season series sweep after shutting the Flyers out at Benchmark International Arena in November. Both teams will be right back at it, same time, same place, on Monday night, which concludes a four-game homestand for Philadelphia.