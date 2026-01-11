Jaccob Slavin’s 300th Point Propels Hurricanes to 3-2 Win Over Kraken

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Seattle Kraken in their first meeting of the 2025-26 season. The Hurricanes were looking for their fourth straight win, while the Kraken were looking to get back in the win column. The visitors were 8-0-2 in their last 10 heading into the game. The Hurricanes were 5-5-0. After the final horn, the Hurricanes won their fourth straight game, defeating the Kraken 3-2.

Game Recap

In his fourth straight game, Logan Stankoven scored for the Hurricanes as he kept his hot scoring touch going. Stankoven was able to score his 10th of the season as he beat Joey Daccord farside, following a heads-up play by K’Andre Miller to draw two defenders to him. He was then able to get the puck to Stankoven between the circles, and the Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead within the first four minutes of the game.

The Kraken were able to draw the game back even with a solo effort by Matty Beniers. He was able to get into the Hurricanes’ zone and score on Brandon Bussi for his ninth of the season. While the Hurricanes had the most opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, outshooting the Kraken 10-4, it was tied 1-1.

Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The second period did not see any scoring, as both Daccord and Bussi kept the game tied. The Hurricanes outshot the Kraken 11-4 in the middle frame. There was only one penalty in the second period, going against the Kraken, but they were able to kill it off. After two periods, the game stayed tied 1-1 with shots being 21-8 in favor of the Hurricanes.

Berkly Catton got the Kraken out front just under six minutes into the third period. A tough pass off the boards from Bussi led to a turnover. The defense did not pick up their goalie as the visitors took a 2-1 lead. After that, it was all Hurricanes. It was the third line of Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, and Jordan Martinook to tie it up. Staal was behind the Kraken net, got the puck out front to Martinook, who dunked it past Daccord with less than 10 minutes to go. After missing the last 10 games due to an upper-body injury, Jaccob Slavin scored his first goal of the season to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. His 300th NHL point was also the game-winner as the Hurricanes defeated the Kraken.

The Hurricanes moved to 28-14-3 on the season, and are on a four-game winning streak. Bussi picked up his 16th win in his first 19 starts of his career. The Kraken fall to 20-15-8 after the loss. They are now on a two-game losing streak.