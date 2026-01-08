Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Golden Knights – 01/08/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (18-17-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (18-11-12)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SN1, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Egor Zamula — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Status report
Smith had surgery and is expected to be out 3-4 months; the defenseman was injured in a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 29 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 2. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday. … Zamula will make his Blue Jackets debut two days after signing a one-year contract, replacing Christiansen, a defenseman. … Pyyhtia makes his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he goes in for Heinen, a forward.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Mitch Marner — Reilly Smith
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar
Pavel Dorofeyev — Colton Sissons — Braeden Bowman
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton — Jaycob Megna
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Theodore, a defenseman, skated in a red noncontact jersey Thursday and will miss his 11th straight game.
