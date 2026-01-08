Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Golden Knights – 01/08/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SN1, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Egor Zamula — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Status report

Smith had surgery and is expected to be out 3-4 months; the defenseman was injured in a 4-1 win at the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 29 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 2. … Marchment, a forward, is week to week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4; he was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday. … Zamula will make his Blue Jackets debut two days after signing a one-year contract, replacing Christiansen, a defenseman. … Pyyhtia makes his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he goes in for Heinen, a forward.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Mitch Marner — Reilly Smith

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Pavel Dorofeyev — Colton Sissons — Braeden Bowman

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton — Jaycob Megna

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Theodore, a defenseman, skated in a red noncontact jersey Thursday and will miss his 11th straight game.

