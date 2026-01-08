Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kraken – 01/08/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (25-11-8) at KRAKEN (20-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

The Wild held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Hunt will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)

Status report

Eberle will be a game-time decision; Kraken coach Lane Lambert declined to specify whether the forward has an injury or an illness. … Fisker Molgaard was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday, but the forward is not expected to play.

Latest for THW: