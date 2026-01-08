Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kraken – 01/08/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (25-11-8) at KRAKEN (20-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
The Wild held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Hunt will return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Oscar Fisker Molgaard
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)
Status report
Eberle will be a game-time decision; Kraken coach Lane Lambert declined to specify whether the forward has an injury or an illness. … Fisker Molgaard was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday, but the forward is not expected to play.
