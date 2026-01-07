Kraken’s Kaapo Kakko Records 100th NHL Assist

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko recorded his 100th NHL assist.

Kakko recorded the secondary assist on Berkly Catton’s second goal of the night. Kakko had the puck in the neutral zone, and he sent a pass to Catton. He then passed it to Frederick Gaudreau, who was near the blue line. Catton began skating up to the net, and as he neared the center of the two faceoff circles, Gaudreau passed it back to him. Catton elevated the puck, which hit the top of the net as it crossed the goal line. The puck bounced out, but the goal still counted, and he scored his second of both his NHL career and the game.

100 🍎s for Kakko!



Kaapo Kakko earned his 100th career @NHL assist on Catton’s second goal of the night. pic.twitter.com/yIIh55kZDx — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 7, 2026

Kakko not only recorded an assist in this game, but he also scored two of Seattle’s seven goals. He has been a big part of the Kraken’s top six in these last few games. In his last four games, he has recorded six points. This now brings his point total for the season to 14 in 25 games. To record a little under half of those points in just four games, Kakko is on a hot streak.

He had a bit of a slow start to the season, especially with his injuries, but he has now clearly been picking up the pace. He missed the start of the season due to a broken hand he sustained in the preseason. He played his first game of the 2025-26 season on Nov. 1, and just six games later, he exited for two weeks with a lower-body injury. Of course, missing several stretches of the season will result in a slow start. Luckily, Kakko seems to be getting back on his feet.

Congratulations to Kaapo Kakko on his 100th career NHL assist!