Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Joins Select Group in 200th NHL Game

On Tuesday night, in a divisional win for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Florida Panthers, Matthew Knies played in a milestone game, while also joining select company in the process. For Knies, the contest was his 200th career NHL game – a milestone he celebrated with a deflection goal within the first minute of the second period.

The milestone game also landed Knies on a short list of players who’ve recorded at least 50 goals, 75 assists and 400 hits in their first 200 career games – joining Alexander Ovechkin, Jamie Benn and Gabriel Landeskog as the only four players to reach those numbers.

#LeafsForever Matthew Knies is the 4th player with 50+ goals, 75+ assists & 400+ hits in his first 200 career games (tracked since 2005-06):



Alex Ovechkin

Jamie Benn

Gabriel Landeskog

Matthew Knies pic.twitter.com/2hlAOQqkpQ — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 7, 2026

Knies – in joining the exclusive group – has 56 goals, 76 assists and 445 hits through his first 200 games. He becomes the 193rd player to suit up for 200 games in a Maple Leafs uniform and sits 120th on the franchise’s all-time list in points with 132.

As for this season, Knies has 12 goals and 38 points in 39 games so far and is well on his way to surpassing his career-high of 58 points, set last season. He’s tied for second in team scoring with John Tavares, just three points back off William Nyalnder (41).

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

For Knies, this is just another step in the direction of joining Brady Tkachuk and Tom Wilson and some of the best power forwards in today’s NHL – with his offensive production continue to drive his overall development.