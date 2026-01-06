3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ Demoralizing Defeat Against the Sharks

The Columbus Blue Jackets came into a Tuesday night tilt against the San Jose Sharks on the first leg of a four-game West Coast road trip needing to stack some wins against some very good teams.

A couple goals for the Sharks gained them a 2-0 lead before the Blue Jackets responded with a huge 5-on-3 penalty kill, a big goal, and a Mathieu Olivier fight to end the second period with a massive spark of energy. However, it was not enough, as the Sharks scored three third-period goals, including two empty-net goals, to turn the tide teal and win 5-2.

There were some definite positives in the game, but unfortunately, the Blue Jackets couldn’t capitalize on opportunities when they had the chance and just couldn’t catch up to the young Sharks.

Power-Play Zone Entries Need Revamp

The seemingly patented drop pass for Blue Jackets’ offensive zone entries on the power play was a nightmare Tuesday night. The Sharks seemingly waited at the blue line, turned the puck away, and effectively shut down the entire attack of the Blue Jackets with the man advantage.

Columbus’ best zone entries on the power play continuously happened off a broken play and rarely on a set entry.

The Blue Jackets have to find a way to be more effective on the power play in general as well. They have not scored a power-play goal on their last 15 attempts. For any team struggling either way on special teams, something has to change, or something has to give.

Far too often in this game, the Blue Jackets were reliant on the Sharks to give them an easy zone entry, and it just didn’t happen. At what point will they change it up and try something fresh that actually gives them a chance to set up in the offensive zone?

Olivier Is the NHL’s Best Heavyweight

This is now the second time that Olivier and Ryan Reaves have squared off in an on-ice brawl, and both times Olivier has come away with the win, dropping Reaves in both fights.

Olivier is known as one of the toughest guys in the league, but after taking down every challenger this season, no one wants to mess with him. He has been a massive factor on the third line for Columbus, and since returning from the injured reserve list, has added an element of physicality for a team that was missing it.

Columbus Blue Jackets right winger Mathieu Olivier and San Jose Sharks right wing Ryan Reaves fight (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Olivier, standing 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, has been a problem for a lot of teams to deal with. He is getting smarter with how to use his frame, but he is also understanding when to pick the right time to get into a fight.

He does not need to fight every game, and he likely won’t find a dance partner in most games, but he has to continue to use these to build energy and get his club back into games with a big scrap. Last night, right at the end of a period, right after a big PK, and following a goal to cut the lead to one, was a big moment, and Olivier delivered.

Werenski Solidifying His Status As Elite

Zach Werenski scored another goal last night, his 16th of the season, which now leads the league amongst all defensemen. He has been a handful for pretty much any team, and his ability to play such a fluid game up and down the ice all night makes him a headache for opposing coaches.

He now trails only Cale Makar in the points race amongst defensemen, and has certainly opened up a case yet again to be in the mix for another Norris Trophy campaign, after finishing second in voting to Makar a season ago.

Not to mention, Werenski has been a workhorse on the ice for the Blue Jackets as well all season long. Averaging over 26 minutes of ice time, and playing at an elite level, the Blue Jackets ought to be thankful that their star player has lived up to the big contract he signed back in 2021.

The Blue Jackets seemingly have found a pairing that works on the top line, but with the recent signing of Egor Zamula, they may be trying to see what else can work for a defensive group that has sputtered as of late. They will try to get it figured out when they take on the Golden Knights on Thursday night in Vegas.