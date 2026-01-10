Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Canadiens – 01/10/26

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (26-15-4) at CANADIENS (25-13-6)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Sheldon Dries
Injured: None
Status report
Dries, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Frank Mahovlich: Highs & Lows of a Hall of Fame Career
- Red Wings’ Mixed Bag of Olympic Glory and Roster Disappointment
- Red Wings News & Rumors: Trade Targets, Draper, DeBrincat & More
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Brendan Gallagher
Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle — Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jayden Struble
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)
Status report
Guhle will play his first game since Oct. 16; he had surgery to repair a partially torn adductor muscle in New York on Nov. 13. He will play the left side on the third defense pair, with Xhekaj moving to the right side. … Struble, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup for the first time in six games since Dec. 30. … Laine, Dach and Evans took part in the morning skate, each for the first time since their respective injuries, though none of the three forwards is ready to return.
Latest for THW:
- Frank Mahovlich: Highs & Lows of a Hall of Fame Career
- Alexandre Texier Forcing the Canadiens’ Hand With Strong Game
- Canadiens Need Size & Experience at the Trade Deadline to Unlock Top Line’s Potential