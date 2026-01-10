Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Canadiens – 01/10/26

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Sheldon Dries

Injured: None

Status report

Dries, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Brendan Gallagher

Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle — Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jayden Struble

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)

Status report

Guhle will play his first game since Oct. 16; he had surgery to repair a partially torn adductor muscle in New York on Nov. 13. He will play the left side on the third defense pair, with Xhekaj moving to the right side. … Struble, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup for the first time in six games since Dec. 30. … Laine, Dach and Evans took part in the morning skate, each for the first time since their respective injuries, though none of the three forwards is ready to return.

Latest for THW: